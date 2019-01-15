Idriss Kpodum's Exit Is Good Riddance To Bad Rubbish- Says Huriwa:

*Condemns Buhari's consistent breach of Federal character Principles in top security Appointments:

A Prominent Non Governmental organisation- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has described the exit from police force of the immediate past Inspector General of Police Alhaji Ibrahim Kpodum Idriss as good riddance to bad rubbish and perhaps the finest opportunity for the emerging hierarchy of the Nigerian Policing Institution to have a rebirth and change the tragic comedy that policing became under the last leadership which lasted three years from 2015 to January 15th 2019. HURIWA asked the incoming IGP to sack the spokesman of Force headquarters Mr. Jimoh the rapidly promoted Assistant commissioner of police picked by Idriss Kpodum ibrahim for bringing public odium to the media and public image of the Nigeria Police force. The Force PRO under the past IGP is everything but professional because that office elevated double speak and falsehood to a religion in the Nigeria Police force.

HURIWA has also charged the new acting Inspector General of police Alhaji Abubakar Adamu to hit the ground running by first and foremost changing the public relations dynamics of the Nigerian policing institution from the global notoriety it garnered for itself as a lying policing force to become a people's friendly police that will focus on comprehensively enforcing the laws effectively, efficiently and professionally in absolute loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of 1999 (as amended) and to change the face of the police from a highly compromised agency that carries out politically motivated hatchet jobs for the highest bidders and the political party in power and become a truly Nigeria Police Force that will serve Nigerians creditably. "The police in Nigeria has become the most untrustworthy institution in Nigeria and swims in the illegality of bribery and corruption. NPF now stinks of impunity and crass indis indiscipline".

HURIWA said: "We wish to recommend to the new IGP to adopt a 1 point agenda which will revolve around turning the currently corrupt and politically compromised Nigeria Police to a Professionally effective and efficient Policing institution that will be administered in absolute compliance with the Rule of law and in total obedience to the Nigerian Constitution and all relevant law enforcement statutes. Alhaji Ibrahim Kpodum Idriss is so far the worst Inspector General of police in Nigeria's recorded history. He elevated executive rascality to it's stinking peak".

HURIWA however condemned President Muhammadu Buhari's aversion for appiontment of non Moslems into strategic internal security posts just as HURIWA states that the concentration of all internal security appointments in the hands of Northern Moslems is unconstitutional and a shameful worship of the goddess of nepotism and favouritism by President Muhammadu Buhari.