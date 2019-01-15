Delta Government Signs MoU, ROT For Quality Healthcare Delivery

Determined to bring healthcare to the door steps of Delans, the state government signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and Renovate, Operate and Transfer (ROT), agreement with the Bank of Industry, Pharmacess Foundation, Financial Institutions and reputable Private sector Healthcare Service Operators.

Speaking Monday at the signing of the MoU and ROT ceremony for thr Access Finance Program in Asaba, chairman, Delta State Contributory Health Commission, Olorogun Isaac Akporveta, expressed happiness that the programme is to achieve urban/rural drift in the health sector.

He charged health providers to be ready to go to the rural areas, as the state government was ready to take equipment closer to the grassroot, stressing that financial assistance would be released even as he tasked them to be patient with the people.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Dr en Nkechika, said the innovative intervention is to ensure availability of quality and affordable healthcare services in the rural communities especially in the riverine communities, “is the way forwards towards achieving universal health coverage in the state.

“Over the years, several government and non-governmental organizations have constructed and equipped healthcare facilities across Delta State. however, majority of these facilities have been abandoned and rotting away for years due to operationalization challenges”, pointing out that the implementation of the “Access to Finance” program in the state was to revitalized and operationalize 25 defunct healthcare facilities spread across the state.

Responding on behalf of the healthcare providers, Dr Daniel Omodone, lauded the initiative, saying that their cardinal interest was to ensure that the program succeeds, “we are very willing and you must count on our corporation”.