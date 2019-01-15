TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 hour ago | General News

Again, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode Cautions FG On Deployment Of EFCC At Onnoghen's Residence

By The Nigerian Voice

A PDP Chieftain and a democracy activist, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode have cautioned the Federal Government on application of anti democratic measures in a democratic dispensation. He made the remarks on the heels of the news that the EFCC have surrounded the residence of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN) Walter Onnoghen. He warned of the dare Consequences of their intended actions.

"Why have the EFCC surrounded the home of CJN Onnoghen and why are they seeking to arrest him? These people want Nigeria to burn! Buhari call off your dogs before it is too late! This is a democracy and not a gestapo state! In the name of God let this madness stop"- Femi Fani-Kayode, 15th Jan. 2019.


The choices we make today produce the consequences we reap tomorrow.
By: yaw Obeng-akrofi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists