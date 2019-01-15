Again, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode Cautions FG On Deployment Of EFCC At Onnoghen's Residence

A PDP Chieftain and a democracy activist, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode have cautioned the Federal Government on application of anti democratic measures in a democratic dispensation. He made the remarks on the heels of the news that the EFCC have surrounded the residence of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN) Walter Onnoghen. He warned of the dare Consequences of their intended actions.

"Why have the EFCC surrounded the home of CJN Onnoghen and why are they seeking to arrest him? These people want Nigeria to burn! Buhari call off your dogs before it is too late! This is a democracy and not a gestapo state! In the name of God let this madness stop"- Femi Fani-Kayode, 15th Jan. 2019.