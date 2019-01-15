Adamu takes over as new IGP

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has taken over at the force headquarters in Abuja.

The Nigerian Voice confirmed that Adamu took over from the former Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Kpotun who retired today.

The new IGP who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari was decorated with his new rank by the President.

The Force Public Relation Officer, Jimoh Moshood in a statement made available to our correspondent confirmed this.

According to him, "The new Acting Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM,mni has immediately assumed duty."