INEC Registers Over 84 Million Voters, Abolishes Incidence Form

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), disclosed that the Commission registered a total of 84, 004, 084 voters, which is the fnal register for the 2019 general elections.

The National Commissioner of INEC, Mustapha Lecky, gave the disclosure yesterday in Asaba, during an interactive session with traditional rulers from the three senatorial districts of the state.

According to him, “this is the register that will be presented to each political party at today’s meeting. It is also the same register that will be available at each polling unit nationwide on Election Day”, he said.

Mustapha also announced that the separate incidence form used in previous elections which is only completed by the Presiding Officer without the involvement of the voter has been eliminated.

The INEC boss, called on Nigerians to discard the claims that the Card Reader has been enhanced to recapture voters’ fingerprint at polling units and automatically override the biometric record on the Commission’s database was untrue.

He raised the alarm of politicians who he devised a new method of vote buying by inducing voters to collect their Voters Identification Number (VIN) on their PVCs, “in some instances, telephone numbers and details of bank accounts of voters have been collected”, stressing that the trick is a futile effort.

“we will work with the security agencies to deal with the violators of any electoral laws, including those who may be trying to compromise our staff responsible for making the PVCs available for collection by legitimate voters”, he vowed.

Earlier, the Administrative Secretary, Mr Felix Enabor, called on the traditional rulers not to allow politicians used the youths as thugs at the election even as he equally called on them to help talk to the politicians as election is not a do-or-die-affairs.

He stressed the need for eligible voters to collect their PVCs, as it is their only license to cast their votes.

The meeting however, went into closed door.