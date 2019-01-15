Nigerian Man Found Dead Inside Celestial Church of Christ That Caught On Fire in America

Police in the United States of America are currently investigating an overnight fire at a Celestial Church of Christ that left a man dead on Saturday.

Authorities say just before 2:30 a.m., a fire broke out at the Celestial Church of Christ located at Roanoke Avenue in Riverdale in the State of Maryland.

The Fire Department battled the fire for 30 minutes before it was completely extinguished. During the investigation, it was discovered that one person was found dead inside.

Sources in the Church said the dead man is a Nigerian from the SouthEast simply known as Kingsley. The investigation regarding the fire is on-going. No further details have been released at this time.