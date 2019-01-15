Boko Haram Insurgents Chase IDPs Out of Rann IDPs Camp..

IDPs taking refuge In Babale village

Some gunmen numbering hundreds in vehicles and motor bikes suspected the Boko Haram have again launched another attack on Rann town, the local government headquarters of Kala Balge LGA of Borno state after last year's attack that led to the abduction of some NGO workers and subsequent killing of two out of the three ICRC workers by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Military sources said," this time around, the attack is more serious than last year as the boko Haram Insurgents chased away all the IDPs at the Rann IDPs and Rann town."

" I can not tell you right now if all the IDPs have all ran away to other villages for safety. Our Soldiers have ran away or were dislodged by the insurgents. All what I know is that we were told that Boko Haram have taken over Rann town and now occupies Rann town as all the IDPs have left the camp and relocated to Babale village

"The Boko Haram Insurgents were in large number and still in Rann town this Monday night. As for Damasak, I don't have much information yet but will get to you whenever there is any information."

All the IDPs have relocated to Babale village near Rann town for safety. Even our soldiers have also ran away

This is also coming just 24 hours after the y esterday Sunday attack at Magumeri, the local government headquarters of Magumeri LGA of Borno State whiich is licated about 50 kilometers away from Maiduguri.

A resident of Magumeri, Adam kolomi, civil servant, said, " actually there was an attack and the attack was at the outskirts of Magumeri town . "

"The insurgents set some houses belonging to the military check point area ablaze . Burnt their sheds or tango around 6 p.m but they did not enter Magumeri town. Everything happened outside the town", Kolomi said.

It will be recalled that Magumeri community had it's first major attack by Boko Haram on November 25, 2017, during which three soldiers were killed while six others got injured.