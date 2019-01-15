Doyin Okukpe gets N100m bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday granted bail to Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistance to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, in the sum of N100 million.

Okupe, who was dragged to the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is facing a 59-count charge bordering on money laundering involving several millions of naira.

Justice I.L Ojukwu, who granted the bail, ordered the suspect to produce one surety in like sum.

The judge ordered that the surety must have landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court.

He also ordered that the accused person must deposit his international passports with the court's Registrar.

Granting the defendant's application for bail, Justice Ojukwu held that the court possessed the discretion in granting bail, which must be exercised judicially and judiciously.

Ojukwu then adjourned the case to February 27, 28 and March 6 for trial.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to the charges when it was read to him.

According to the details of charges the accused had, between August 3, 2012, and October 8, 2014, in Abuja, allegedly used different companies to commit the offenses.

After the change sheet was read ,counsel to the defendant, Tolu Babaleye, in application, prayed the court to grant the accused bail on liberal terms since he was still presumed innocent.

Objecting to the bail application, counsel to the EFCC, Ibrahim Audu, argued that the court should not grant the accused bail because he had jumped bail when he was granted administrative bail by the commission in 2016.

He said Okupe was later tracked to his country home in Lagos State last year by the commission.- This Day