Army Detonates Ieds Planted On Konduga-bama Road By Boko Haram Terrorists

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in the afternoon of Sunday, January 13, successfully detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by members of the Boko Haram insurgent groups in the Konduga area of Borno state.

A short statement by the Nigerian Army accompanying the photographs of the process by the soldiers, said the success was achieved at about 1pm.

The statement said: “At about 1pm today 13 January 2019, gallant troops of 222 Battalion, Konduga, on clearance patrol with the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) scanning team, operating along Konduga-Aulari road, recovered Improvised Explosive Devices planted by BHTs along Kawuri-Aulari road. “The IEDs were successfully detonated.”