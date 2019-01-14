Court sentences five men to death by hanging 

An Osun State High Court sitting in Iwo today sentenced five men to death by hanging for armed robbery and possession of firearms.

The convicts are Ifedayo Adebiyi, Semiu Taofeek, Afolabi Ogunwale, Oyeleke Mukaila and Ogunbayo Joshua.

They were arraigned before the court on the 23rd of September 2016 on three counts of conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms.

The Prosecuting Counsel from Ministry of Justice, Mr. Tijani Adekilekum told the Court that the convicts robbed at Emmanuel house, opposite P.P Hotel, Olupona, Iwo on the 27th November, 2015.

He said the convicts robbed one Mr. Fabiyi David of his valuable belonging and snatched his Lexus jeep.

Adekilekum told the court that the offences contravened section 6(b), 1(1) and (2) (a) and punishable under section 1(1) Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R.11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014.

Justice David Oladimeji found the five men guilty of two counts of Armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms and sentenced them to death by hanging.