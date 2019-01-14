Reckless Driver Kills Two In Delta

An unidentified rash driver killed two females whose identities are yet to be identified. It was gathered that the two girls were returning from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, were they went to visit a loved one that was bedridden.

The accident occurred Sunday at about 10:00pm, while the duo were standing on the walkway, waiting for a tricycle to convey them home when the inattentive drive ram into them killing both on the spot.

A tricycle rider who claimed he witnessed the ugly incident said he just withdrew money from one of the banks close to the federal health facility when the daydreaming driver who was on speed ran into the girls.

At press time, The Nigerian Voice could not ascertain what led to the accident, while calls put across to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, to get details of what happened were rebuffed just as efforts to also get reaction from the PRO, FMC met brick walls.