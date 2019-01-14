Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL Warns FG Against Removing CJN Onnoghen

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL have reacted to reports that the government will on Monday, January 14, 2019, arraign the CJN before the Justice Danladi Yakubu led-Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja on charges of failure to declare his assets as required by the law and for operating Bank Domiciliary Foreign Currency Accounts.

National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard warned of the consequences of removing the CJN, the group accused the federal government of trying to remove people from the Southeast and Southsouth from powerful offices in other to hijack the general election.

"We know the plans of the Presidency. They want to frustrate all our people occupying powerful influential offices out to install their loyalists which will eventually pave way for rigging the 2019 elections at both level of governments across the Nation"

Princewill said that his movement will reject attempts to disgrace the people of the region from offices, adding that they will resign at the appointed time "We will humbly welcome their resignations after realisation of the sovereignty of Biafra".

He therefore called on government officials of the Southeast, South south extraction on the need to support the secessionist agitation; " The only way out is secession, because some people are already regarding themselves more Nigerian than others with the belief that they are born to rule".

He gave instances on why Atiku might not win the 2019 election; "On their own side Atiku has betrayed them by picking an Igbo as his VP., They don't want to hear the name of anybody from the East because they are afraid we will indirectly control the government. Hence, they are trying everything humanly possible to remain in power". The BNYL Leader He concluded