I am Confident, We Can Rescue Ogoni - MOSOP

President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Fegalo Nsuke, has charged Ogonis to be prepared to save the Ogoni nation.

Addressing members of the MOSOP Steering Committee at the international head office of MOSOP in Bori, Ogoniland on Saturday, January 12, 2019, Nsuke said he was confident that the new team of MOSOP executives and affiliate heads can save the Ogoni nation from the discrimination of Nigeria and the death sentence of Shell's massive pollution of over 50 years.

"I will assure you that freedom for the Ogoni people is near. It doesn't matter how much liea our detractors try to mislead the public about us, we must remain focused and committed to save our land and that is the way we can save Ogoniland" Nsuke told members of the Steering Committee yesterday.

"I am confident we can save Ogoniland. If you see what I see, you will understand what I mean when I say that we can save Ogoniland" Nsuke said.

We have a huge task because today over 50 persons die weekly in the coastal communities in Gokana alone and all that HYPREP is doing is to see what they can do to spend cleanup funds ahead of the 2019 elections, he said.

Nsuke maintained that HYPREP is not implementing the UNEP report. "What HYPREP is doing is a scam. There is no way you can commence such a massive exercise without providing an alternative source of drinking water and having a way to manage the wastes. The report says there should be an integrated soil management center in place to manage the wastes from the sites but HYPREP now want to turn our communities into dumping sites and we will resist that very strongly" Nsuke said.

Nsuke said there is nothing HYPREP is doing that is different from what Shell had been doing to us and that is what the UNEP report condemned. HYPREP is scaming us and we want to make it clear that they want to spend our cleanup funds and possibly create crises in Ogoniland.

Steering committee meeting of MOSOP presided over by the president, Fegalo Nsuke at the MOSOP head office in Bori on Saturday, January 12, 2019

Deputy president of MOSOP, Bartholomew Oluji addressing the steering committee on Saturday.