Keystone Bank partners Orange Island to promote healthy living

As a way of demonstrating its commitment to promoting fitness and healthy living amongst Nigerians, Keystone Bank Limited, has announced its partner,ship with Orange Island Development, a real estate investment firm, to host the maiden edition of ‘The Orange Island/Keystone walk’ with the theme: ‘Invest in your health’.

According to the organizers, the initiative which will mobilise people to walk a distance of 5km will hold on Saturday January 19, 2019.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Island, Ms. Yinka Ogunsulire said: “We are excited to welcome everyone to Orange Island’s 5k Walk. This is the perfect way to kick start the year on a positive and healthy note and gives us the opportunity to show you our progress so far.”

Commenting on their involvement in the event, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank Limited, Dr. Obeahon Ohiwerei said Keystone Bank recognises the importance of health to nation building, stressing that “a healthy workforce is considered the most productive workforce. Good Health is critical to economic development and therefore, health remains one of our core CSR pillars in the Bank. Keystone Bank will continually strive to promote advanced healthcare in Nigeria.”

“The health walk showcases the Bank’s commitment to community investment and project financing. Keystone was the only Bank in Nigeria willing to partner with the Orange Island project at the initial stage after recognising the viability of their vision. And today we remain their sole Bankers, catering to all their needs.

“Sponsoring the Orange Island Walk is in line with our vision to promote a healthier nation as a whole and we also expect that the walk would provide opportunities for non-formal networking for all participants.

“We look forward to seeing you there and starting this New Year on a healthy note”, Ohiwerei concluded.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.