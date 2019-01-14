Kim Kardashian's sheer lace bodysuit she wore to John Legend's 40th birthday bash is straight fire

It’s probably safe to assume that your Saturday plans were not as elaborate as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s date night this weekend.

The couple spent their evening celebrating close friend John Legend’s 40th birthday alongside his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and other famous friends in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Teigen planned an extravagant James Bond Casino Royale-themed party complete with gold chandeliers, poker tables, and red velvet curtains.

Always one to stick to a theme, Kim wore a skintight sheer lace bodysuit by Alexander Wang with a trio of keyholes at the neckline, which were secured by crystal clasps. She paired the sultry number with strappy sandals and tied a black sweater around her waist.

In photos shared to social media, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was in her element posing across a craps table with dollar bills and chips covering its surface. Also in the snapshots were Chrissy, who opted for a slinky gold gown and bombshell waves.

Another member of the KarJenner clan, Kourtney Kardashian, was also in attendance. She posted a picture of herself wearing a sexy version of a menswear-inspired suit while puffing on a cigar.

By the looks of it, the party appeared to be a roaring success. Happy birthday, John!