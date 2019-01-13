TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

7 minutes ago | General News

Imohimi Edgal, Lagos State Commissioner Of Police Redeployed To Force Headquarters, Abuja

By The Nigerian Voice

The Nigeria Police has redeployed the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal.

Edgal was redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Explosive Ordinance Unit, a source told Channels Tv on Sunday.

Kayode Egbetokun has been asked to take over from Edgal as acting police commissioner in the state till further notice.

The police authorities also asked Mr Kayode Egbetokun to take over from Mr Edgal as acting police commissioner in the state.


He who does not look ahead remains behind
By: Magnus uchechukwu Ik

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists