Imohimi Edgal, Lagos State Commissioner Of Police Redeployed To Force Headquarters, Abuja

The Nigeria Police has redeployed the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal.

Edgal was redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Explosive Ordinance Unit, a source told Channels Tv on Sunday.

Kayode Egbetokun has been asked to take over from Edgal as acting police commissioner in the state till further notice.

