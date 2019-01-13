Fayemi commiserates with Iworoko Community over accident

.....EKSTMA to enforce street trading law

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has commiserated with the people of Iworoko Ekiti over Saturday's accident in the town which led to the death of about 12 people.

The Governor who had earlier directed the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, to pay condolence visit to

the community on Sunday morning, said in a statement that he was saddened and devastated by the news of the fatal accident.

Noting that many lives have been lost to the recklessness of many trailer drivers, he said government might be compelled to re-introduce some old laws and previous arrangements to deal with the menace.

The Governor said Ekiti State Trafic Management Agency (EKSTMA) will henceforth be more rigid in its enforcement of street trading laws.

He said market stalls were constructed in various local government areas in order to discourage street trading, adding that government will now accelerate completion of those markets and build new ones to avoid a repeat of these tragedies.

Dr Fayemi urged the community leaders and families of the victims of the accident to remain calm even as "we collectively mourn the death of our beloved ones in the unfortunate incident."

The Governor said: "This is a huge tragedy and a painful experience, not only for the families of the victims but for all of us.

" We share with the people of Iworoko and families of the victims the pain and sorrow of the unfortunate development.

" Our prayer is that God will be with you during this painful period.

" Government will also look at areas of support with a view to ameliorating the pains".

Signed

Yinka Oyebode

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor