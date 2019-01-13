[Photos] Saraki's Ilorin Residence Attacked - People Injured, Houses, Cars Vandalized

Political thugs reportedly working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State on Sunday attacked the Agbaji Ilorin family residence of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

They opened fire on residents of the area, wounding at least 11 persons in the process. The thugs also destroyed about 50 cars parked at various locations within Agbaji Quarters.

A similar incident occurred last Thursday at Agbajiole and Pakata areas of Ilorin metropolis.

Four members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were injured in that attack.

The development eventuated a press conference that was addressed by the Senate President in Abuja where he raised an alarm about threat to his life and those of his family and supporters.

Today’s incident, according to residents of the area, started at about 11:30am when fully armed APC thugs stormed their area and shot sporadically into the air to scare people away.

According to the President of Agbaji Development Association, Alhaji Musa Olanrewaju Yusuf, the rampaging thugs were led by Yahaya Seriki and Musbau Esinrogunjo.

He said 11 people, who sustained injuries from gunshots, were taken to General Hospital, Ilorin and a private medical facility for treatment.

He said “The APC thugs came around 11:30am and shot sporadically into the air. In fact, they were provided cover by the DPO Adewole Division of Police. At least, 11 people received injuries from gunshots while about 50 cars including that of Imam Aliagan were destroyed.

“The thugs also carted away four motorbikes and stole money and jewelry from shops deserted by their owners”.

It was also gathered that the APC thugs spread the violence to Ajikobi and Omoda areas of Ilorin metropolis.