First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Okorocha Disagree In Imo Over APC Gubernatorial Candidate

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, in Owerri canvassed votes for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to the disdain of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Represented by the wife of the vice president, Mrs.Oludolapo Osinbajo, the first lady called on the South-East zone and Imo State in particular to vote all APC candidates in the coming elections.

“A vote for Buhari is a vote for progress. APC has done well and we must all support all APC candidates,” she said at a rally in Owerri organized by APC women and youths in the South East.

“I am happy with the crowd we saw today shows that Imo is APC and I want to urge all our youths not to fight, avoid any form of crisis because President Buhari is a peaceful man. From what we have seen today President Buhari has won the South East the same way all our APC candidates have won.”

However, at the rally was Uzodinma whose candidature is strongly opposed by Okorocha.

The governor is rooting for his son in law, Uche Nwosu, who is contesting the March governorship election on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA).

Nwosu was originally in the APC until the party gave its governorship to Uzodinma.

An angry Okorocha immediately replied at the rally that nothing would stop Nwosu from succeeding him as governor.

He said: “Let me say this madam First Lady, this time around we are not here to ask you to campaign for Buhari. What my wife has done is to tell you that Buhari is on ground.

“Imo victory for Buhari is designed, sealed. In Imo state, we have 47 political parties and one of the perfect alliances is Action Alliance led by Uche Nwosu.

“Nwosu is APC in spirit. APC, owes Imo people an apology because of the injustice meted to Imo people. In Imo state, Nwosu will win Imo state. It is not anti- party. We refused imposition in Imo state.”

At some point during the rally supporters of Uzodinma and those of Okorocha/Nwosu began to tear each other’s campaign posters,and eventually clashed.

No fewer than 15 persons sustained injuries and were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.