I Am Out To Restore My People's Hope -- Hon. Paul Ezeobi

Hon. Paul Ezeobi, the candidate of All Progressive Congress aspiring to represent Nnewi South Constituency 2 in the Anambra State House of Assembly has once more reiterated his quest to restore the hope of the constituents and give the people dividend of democracy.

Hon. Ezeobi made this known yesterday in Ebenator, Nnewi South Council Area during a sensitization tour where he interacted with market women in the community to find out what their problems are and the challenges they face, as a people. He noted the indispensability of such a regular interaction without which he said government would be far from the governed, and hence would not know what the actual need of the people are.

In an interview with newsman shortly after the interaction, Hon. Ezeobi who noted that it was the first time he's aspiring for such a political position shared experience of how he had positively affected people's lives in the past through a non-governmental organization known as 'Friends of The Poor' in which he is the Vice President. He highlighted some of the outstanding ways he had restored the hopes of hopless through the NGO which include active human capacity building, building homes for the homeless, sponsoring people's education, sinking borehole for communities, among other things. According to him, all these he did for years without prior intent of coming out for any political position, until he discovered the need to go out there and secure for his people, quality representation in government.

Hon. Ezeobi, having discovered some the constituents' collective problems and priorities, promised to utilize the experiences he gathered under 'Friends of The Poor' and replicate what he did there in the constituency, by ensuring good roads, quality healthcare services, quality education, electricity, borehole, improved moral standard, improved standard of living, bridging of the gap between the government and the governed, which he noted were indeed among the major challenges confronting the community and the constituency at large.

He then called for the consummate supports of the four communities of Ebenator, Ukpor, Ezinifite and Akwaihedi that make up the Nnewi South Constituency 2, to enable him achieve a landslide victory in the forthcoming election, as restoration of the people's hope and confidence in governance is assured.