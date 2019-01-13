Yobe Emerges Winner Of National Qur’anic Recitation Competition.. Gov. Gaidam’s Support Responsible For Success – Board Secretary

Yobe State has emerged winner of the 33rd National Qur’anic Recitation Competition which ended in Gombe a few days ago. 34 states of the federation participated in the competition.

The overall winner in complete Qur’an recitation, Tajwid and Tafsir (exegesis) was Tijjani Goni Mohammed Danbaba from Potiskum Local Government area of the state.

Aisha Abdulmutallib, also from Potiskum Local Government, emerged second nationwide in the female category for complete Qur’an recitation, Tajwid and Tafsir.

Another female from Gujba Local Government area of Yobe State, Fatima Suleiman won the fourth position in the 40-Hizf female category.

All three winners were presented with various gift offers for their excellence in memorising and mastering the art and science of the recitation of the Holy Qur’an.

Tijjani Goni Mohammed was presented with a brand-new car and a cash prize of N500, 000.00 and will represent the country in the International Qur’anic Recitation Competition coming up in Saudi Arabia. Aisha Abdulmutallib won a cash prize of N1.5 million while Fatima Suleiman got a cash prize of N300, 000.00.

The Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Board for Arabic and Islamic Education Mallam Mallema Abubakar, who coordinated the state’s participation in the competition, said victory by Yobe participants was possible because H.E Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam has shown remarkable commitment in supporting the Board in its effort at promoting Arabic and Qur’anic education in the state.

Mallam Mallema Abubakar added that the administration of Gov. Gaidam has shown unparallel zeal in promoting Islamic education in the state.