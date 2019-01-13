Truck Loaded With Senator Tayo Alasoadura's (Ondo Central Senatorial District, APC) Election Rice Crushes 20 To Death

Tragedy struck in Iworoko town, few minutes drive from Ado- Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Saturday night after an articulated vehicle rammed into a market located at the centre of the town.

It was gathered that the truck, which was loaded the branded bags of rice of the Senator Representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Tayo Alasoadura (APC) killed over 20 people after a suspected break failure.

At the scene of the accident, bodies of the victims could be seen from where the truck reportedly lost control.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck with full load of customized bags of rice with the picture, name and logo of the senator who is recontesting his seat in the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Tayo Alasoadura had crushed two vehicles before it rammed into some shops

Sympathisers, fire fighters, officers of road safety and the police engaged in the rescue operations which lasted till midnight.

Officials of FRSC and the Policemen were seen at the scene to rescue injured victims and prevented angry youths from setting ablaze the truck.