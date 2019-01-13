Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL Cautions Ohanaeze Against Taking Sides In Presidential Election

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has cautioned Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other Igbo groups against endorsing any Presidential candidate in the forthcoming election.

BNYL accused the apex Igbo group of being biased in taking decision. National Leader of the movement, Princewill Chimezie Richard warned of the impending consequences of endorsing political candidates.

"We have no preferred Presidential candidate, and no meaningful Igbo group or any other ethnic based group in the East should have a candidate in the Presidential race.

An Organization like Ohanaeze should leave partisan politics, it is a disrespect to the Igbo. What Ohanaeze should be doing is to be backing their own to represent what they stand for which is the interest of the Igbo.

But whether Atiku has chosen Igbo as his running mate, or Buhari is considering appointing an Igbo person as IGP shouldn't be an excuse for backing any of the two, because it is the same northerners that we are dealing with".

BNYL also maintains it's position not to boycott election in the Southeast and Southsouth. Princewill said that " the choice to vote or not rests with the people, it is a political right and not by the use of force.

Election boycott will be more meaningful only when there is total compliance". The group reiterated it's commitment to the realization of Biafra, adding that the movement has taken a new shape this year.