Vote whoever you want as president - Ooni of Ife To Nigerians

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has advised Nigerians to vote whoever they want as President without having to explain their decision.

“Election is so close by and obviously tension will build. What is critical is for us to know that Nigeria is greater than all of us. No amount of money they will promise the youths to disrupt and to destabilise the country, they should know they are making history for themselves, he said after he led some traditional rulers from the Southwest on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at at the Aso Rock Villa on Friday.

“They will come and they will go but Nigeria will remain. We traditional rulers who are very fortunate to still be alive, we have experienced many presidents, many governors. A president cannot use more than eight years, that is in the constitution of Nigeria, so Nigeria is greater than the president whose maximum tenure is eight years.

PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES TRADITIONAL RULERS FROM SOUTH-WEST 7. President Muhammadu Buhari (M) in a handshake with the Ooni of Ife Co-Chairman National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. Others are Alake of Egbaland Chairman Ogun State Council of Traditional Rulers, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, Alayemore of Ido Osun South West Coordinator, Alayemore of Ido Osun, Oba Aderemi Adedapo, Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, Ayangburen of Ikorodu Vice Chairman, Lagos Traditional Ruler, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, Olukare of Ikare Akoko Chairman Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba ( Alhaji) Akadiri Momoh 1V, Oloye Oye Chairman Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Michael Oluwole Ademolaju Adugbole III, during an audience with Traditional Rulers from SouthWest of Nigeria held at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 11 2019

“So, our message to everyone in Nigeria is that please, especially Nigerian youths, go and vote for whoever you want to vote for. Mr. President even said it by himself, it is not a do or die. Whatever you want to use your power of your thumb for, go ahead and do it.

“We are not here for politics. We are fathers to all, very close to our people, the only politics we understand is politics of development. We are here to talk about development for our people in all the states of the south western Nigeria.

“We are here to point out the good things Mr. President has been doing especially the cordial relationship with the Vice President who is from the south western part of the country.

“We are here to further request from Mr. President good things that we want for our various states. When you are doing good you will first of all appreciate the good things before asking for more.

PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 11 2019

“What is critical for us here is to champion development for our people. We spoke about the inclusion of youths in the current government and also women inclusion. In terms of demography of votes pattern, we know that everything rest on the shoulders of Nigerian youths, we want to see them in this cabinet.”

“So as result, we play pivotal role in anything that has to do with decision making in Nigeria, as a zone we are even the second largest in terms of voting demography and numbers. So critically south Western Nigeria plays a very vital role and we as traditional rulers we are the ones to douse the tension. We don’t pray for any tension but we are ready, we have all decided to work together to douse any tension. Whoever that comes is the president of Nigeria.”