Masked Policemen Whisk Senator Dino Melaye Away From Police Medical Facility To Unknown Destination

Senator Dino Melaye has been allegedly whisked away from the Police Clinic in Garki, Abuja, by masked persons suspected to be policemen. According to Punch, Melaye was whisked away from the hospital this afternoon at about 2.15pm in a commando style.

Dino was rushed to the hospital last Friday January 4th after he surrendered to the police. Recall that the police had laid seige around Dino's home in Abuja after the senator failed to honor their invitation. A statement from the police said Dino failed to respond to repeated invitation for questioning on allegations that himself and his thugs fired gunshots at a police officer in Kogi state in July 2018.

There are speculations that he is currently being taken to Kogi state where he would be questioned by the police and if possible arraigned in court.

Although the Police had insisted that the lawmaker was fit to stand trial for his alleged culpability in the shooting of an officer, Melaye had said he needed more time to recuperate.

The police is yet to react to this report.