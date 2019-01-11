Comrade Afolabi Olawale Steps In As NUPENG Acting General Secretary

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has further strengthened its National Executive Council (NEC) with the appointment of Comrade Afolabi Olawale Olufemi as the General Secretary of the Union in an acting capacity.

Comrade Afolabi until now was NUPENG's Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations. He received the leadership baton from Comrade Adamu Song on January 1, 2019, having reached the Union's mandatory retirement age.

Comrade Afolabi a thorough bred unionist had his first degree in Philosophy at the prestigious University of Lagos in 1991 and subsequently obtained his Masters Degree in Industrial and Labour Relations at University of Ibadan in 1997, he equally acquired Post Graduate Certificate in Labour Policies Studies in 2004 at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

Afolabi is an astute trade unionist, and has been in active service for over two decades in NUPENG precisely in the areas of Management, Training/Education, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and Negotiations. He is known to be very replete with the creation, development and launch of existing viable operations with robust, deep and ingenious ideas.

His skills in Industrial Relations, General Management and Organizational Development were acquired and nurtured over the years in various roles since he pitched his tent with NUPENG, where he spent bulk of his meritorious career.

Before this latest milestone in the Union, Comrade Afolabi was previously known to be diligent in handling the Education and Training of the rank and file of the Union and he was a founding member of Nigerian Labour Movement Educators Forum.

Also to his credit, many Union leaders and branch officials cut their trade union teeth through his numerous relevant trainings and workshops.

The erudite trade unionist also is an alumnus of numerous local and international management and professional programmes in Nigeria and other African countries, United States of America as well as other Southern and Northern American countries, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

This seasoned unionist has also attended various seminars and trainings organized by International Labour Organization (ILO).

There is no doubt absolutely that he will bring his wealth of experience and knowledge to bear in this new appointment.

SIGNED:

COMRADE PRINCE WILLIAMS AKPOREHA

NUPENG NATIONAL PRESIDENT.