MOSOP Urges Pyagbara, Environment Ministry Not to Cause Crisis in Ogoniland

The movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has called on Legborsi Pyagbara and the ministry of environment led by the minister not to cause crisis in Ogoniland.

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke made the call yesterday in Bori, headquarter of Khana local government area during a tour of the MOSOP head office in Bori.

Nsuke said MOSOP wants to make it clear that Pyagbara is not in charge of the organization any longer as every claim he could make to the presidency of MOSOP had been lost following the expiration of his tenure on December 31, 2018 and therefore, the Ogoni people will not welcome any visit initiated by Pyagbara for the minister or his

representatives.

Nsuke used the opportunity to call on the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari to caution the environment ministry noting that following a change in the leadership of MOSOP which saw the inauguration of the new executives on January 4 this year during the annual Ogoni day, any visit of the minister or his representatives without the consent of the Ogoni people could lead to a conflict and should be avoided.

The Ogoni people, we must say, will resist every attempt to disregard their decision on the leadership of MOSOP which has been expressed by the emergence of Mr Fegalo Nsuke as the new president of MOSOP.

Nsuke said the desperation of people whose tenure have expired and yet will want to conduct a fault cleanup is clear sign that the Ogoni cleanup funds is in danger.

Nsuke called on the Ogonis to arise and defend our collective heritage and stop whoever wants to toy with our rights to a dignified life.

Pictures show the president of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke in company of members of the National Youth Council of Ogoni PPeople (NYCOP) being conducted round the MOSOP secretariat in Ogoniland by the office assistant, Comrade Sylvanus Adamgbo

Signed:

Fidency Legborsi Tor-Ue

Publicity Secretary

MOSOP