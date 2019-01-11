Armed robbers attack two ships in Lagos

Armed robbers attacked two tanker ships off the coast of Lagos on Monday, according to data provided by International Maritime Bureau (IMB) Piracy Reporting Centre.

Both attacks occurred only hours apart shortly after midnight near Lagos.

The first incident saw about five armed robbers in a small skiff approach an unnamed anchored product tanker. The robbers reportedly threw two ropes attached with hooks onto the tanker’s railing.

Duty crew on routine rounds heard voices near the bow and noticed the hooks and the skiff. Alarm was raised and non-essential crew members were mustered in the citadel.

The Master requested assistance from the Nigerian Navy patrol boat, which immediately responded. Hearing the alarm, the robbers ran away while the patrol boat searched the waters around the tanker.

In the second incident, two robbers with plastic hoses reportedly boarded an anchored tanker during STS operations. They were said to have connected the hoses to the cargo tanks of the ship and attempted to steal its cargo.

Duty crew also reportedly noticed the robbers and raised the alarm resulting in the robbers escaping. The incident was immediately reported to the Nigerian Navy patrol boat, which also came to the location and carried out a check on the surrounding waters. Nothing was reported stolen from both ships.