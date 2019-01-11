Justice Must Prevail Party(jmpp) Assembly Candidate Calls For Free And Fair Election.

He noted that credible polls will produce leaders who will remember the electorate that voted them into power. Odii, in a statement in Abakaliki explained that the country was undergoing difficulties and that only good governance can salvage it.

According to him, the aim of JMPP is to build a new Nigeria where justice prevails. “JMPP will pay 10% of National income to the widows, orphans, Almajiris, aged less privileged and the clergy/Imams

“We shall work round the clock to fix electricity, our roads and engage the youths through Science, Technology and Agriculture via restructuring to make Nigeria great again”, he said.