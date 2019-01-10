Buhari Chairs Inaugural Meeting Of Campaign Council ......APC Governors Absent

None of the 24 state governors elected under the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) was present at the inaugural meeting of the presidential campaign council of the party chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting held at the conference hall of State House Presidential Villa Abuja.

It was attended by almost all the other members of the council and is co-chaired by former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu but the governors who are part of the council as coordinators for their own states were absent.

According to President Buhari, the agenda of the meeting is to consider and approve the structure and operational modalities of the campaign.

In attendance are Bola Tinubu, co-chairman of the campaign council, and Adams Oshiomhole, the APC national chairman.

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation and director-general of the campaign team, Adeleke Mamora, director-general (operations), and Waziri Bulama, deputy director-general (coordination), are also in attendance.

The zonal directors for the campaign council are also present at the meeting. They are Aliyu Wamakko (north-west), Ali Ndume (north-east), Abdullahi Adamu (north-central), Sola Oke (south-west), Sharon Ikeazor (south-east) and Godswill Akpabio (south-south).

Other members of the presidential campaign council present are senator George Akume, vice chairman north, andKen Nnamani, vice chairman south.