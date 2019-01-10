Bola Tinubu Hospitalized after appointed Chairman of Buhari’s Campaign Council – Fani-Kayode

I urge every Nigerian and particularly the Yoruba to pray for him.

Former minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode said the National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu slumped, collapsed and was rushed to the hospital the day he was appointed Chairman of Buhari’s Campaign Council.

Fani-Kayode urged Nigerians and particularly the Yorubas to pray for him stating despite their political differences he loves Bola Tinubu.

The 58-year old added that something similar happened to Tinubu last year when he was appointed Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Commitee, he lost his son.

He tweeted: Last year on the day that Bola Tinubu was appointed Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Commitee,he lost his son. 3 days ago, on the day that he was appointed Chairman of Buhari’s Campaign Council, he slumped, collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he remains till today.

Despite our political differences I love Bola Tinubu and I urge every Nigerian and particularly the Yoruba to pray for him. That God should preserve and protect him and make him understand His ways.

Femi Fani-Kayode ✔@realFFK

Last year on the day that Bola Tinubu was appointed Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Commitee,he lost his son. 3 days ago, on the day that he was appointed Chairman of Buhari's Campaign Council, he slumped, collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he remains till today. 593

2:54 PM - Jan 10, 2019

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Femi Fani-Kayode ✔@realFFK

· 5h

Last year on the day that Bola Tinubu was appointed Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Commitee,he lost his son. 3 days ago, on the day that he was appointed Chairman of Buhari's Campaign Council, he slumped, collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he remains till today.

458 people are talking about thisTwitter Ads info and privacy

Femi Fani-Kayode ✔@realFFK

Despite our political differences I love Bola Tinubu and I urge every Nigerian and particularly the Yoruba to pray for him. That God should preserve and protect him and make him understand His ways. 325

3:01 PM - Jan 10, 2019

Twitter Ads info and privacy

147 people are talking about this