Clearing Of The Boko Haram Terrorists Infiltration In The Fringes Of Maiduguri

There is credible information and evidence that in a bid to further intensify their psychological war and instill fear on the citizens, some elements of Boko Haram terrorists have infiltrated some villages in the fringes of Maiduguri city.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE in a statement Thursday said they have clandestinely been going about threatening innocent residents, warning them to vacate their homes.

So far, out of fear, several inhabitants have moved out of their ancestral homes. Consequently, we wish to inform all well meaning citizens, especially within Maiduguri metropolis and its environs to promptly report the presence of suspicious persons or avail the security agencies of information about such persons.

Failure to report will be viewed seriously as it is tantamount to collaboration with the Boko Haram terrorists. Such compromising persons when found will be treated like the terrorists.

Members of the public are enjoined to please cooperate and support ongoing operations to weed out the infiltrating terrorists and their sympathisers.