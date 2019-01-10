OAU: ASSU strike doesn't affect us -Management

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has said that the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) cannot stop or affect the institution’s 2017/2018 Rain Semester Examinations

The Public Relations Office of the University, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju told The Nigerian Voice that nothing would disrupt the examinations and assured the students of hitch free conduct of the exams.

He said the university would conduct the examinations as scheduled. He said “Certainly, it will amount to gross deceit to claim that the current strike has been effective at OAU."

"It will not be out of place to describe the strike as the most ineffective, ever, in the history of OAU as academic and administrative activities have continued unabated.”

The University has also enjoyed the cooperation of non-teaching staff who are quite conversant with the issues at a stake and can easily recognize the need to keep the Senate approved calendar of the University sacrosanct at this time”, Olanrewaju said.