Nominations Now Open For 2019 Ten Outstanding Young Persons of Nigeria

The Junior Chamber International Nigeria (JCIN) has announced yesterday, Tuesday 9th January 2019, the commencement of nominations for its annual ‘Ten Outstanding Young Persons of Nigeria’ also known as JCIN TOYP.

The nomination which will be done online by everyone interested was made known to the public in a press statement duly signed by OluwatosinLigali, the chairperson of the 2019 Planning Committee.

While explaining the purpose of the award as envisioned by the nonprofit organization, OluwatoyinAtanda the 2018 Chairperson of JCIN TOYP, expressed that the award is to formally recognize young people who excel in their chosen fields and create positive change.

“Ten Outstanding Young Persons (JCI TOYP) serves to formally recognize young people who excel in their chosen fields and create positive change. By recognizing these young people, JCI raises the status of socially responsible leaders in the world. These outstanding young persons’ stories of discovery, determination and ingenuity inspire young people to be better leaders and create better societies,” She explained.

The organizers made it known that registration has started yesterday 8th of January via the web portal (https://toyp.jci.ng/nominations) and will last for just thirty (30) days which is due on February 8th 2019. The criteria to enable nominees partake in the yearly programme that seeks to encourage and motivate young Nigerians, who have attained national prominence before the age of 40 is open to anyone not just JCI members is to log in and nominate any young Nigerian who resides in or out of Nigeria and is between the ages of 18 and 40.

The general public is advised to use the link https://toyp.jci.ng/nominations to nominate any outstanding young person between 18 and 40 that must have distinguish him / herself in any categories such as; Business, economic and/or entrepreneurial accomplishment, Political, legal and/or governmental affairs, Academic leadership and/or accomplishment, Cultural achievement, Moral and/or environmental leadership, Contribution to children, world peace and/or human rights, Humanitarian and/or voluntary leadership, Scientific and/or technological development, Personal improvement and/or accomplishment and Medical innovation.

On the selection process, OluwatosinLigali outlined that a selection panel of eminent and credible Nigerians from different works of life are scheduled to be selected as judges to streamline the nominees to just thirty (30) after nomination must have been concluded.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, these 30 nominees would be meticulously shortlisted based on JCI values. In JCI, we believe “that faith in God gives meaning and purpose to human life; that the brotherhood of man transcends sovereignty of Nations; that economic justice can best be won by free men through free enterprise; that Earth’s great treasure lies in human personality and that service to humanity is the best work of life”.

AdetolaJuyitan reiterated that “Special attention shall be paid to certain general criteria; how well the nominee exemplifies the principles articulated in the JCI Values, how the person’s achievement may have benefited his or her community, nation or the world and how the person’s achievement or leadership may have inspired others,” she highlighted.

The programme since inception has awarded individuals like, Rt. (Hon.) RotimiAmechi, Shina Peters, Daddy Showkey, Dr. Ola Orekunrin, Richard MofeDamijo, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, GbengaSesan, KanuNwankwo, KafayatShafau, Linda Ikeji, Japheth Omojuwa.

The winners of the JCI TOYP Nigeria award are further nominated for the World JCI TOYP where they get to be honoured worldwide if they are eventually selected of which Six (6) persons since the organization’s start of operation have won. They include; Ray Ekpu (1988), Dr. ModupeOsho (1996), Dr. Ola Orekunrin (2013), ImranaAlhajiBuba (2017), AdepejuOpeyemiJaiyeoba (2017) and Jacinta Uramah 2018.

JCI is a membership-based non-profit organization of young active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40 who are dedicated to creating positive change in their communities. JCI forms a vibrant global community of nearly 200,000 active citizens and millions of alumni.