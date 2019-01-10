Sylva: Dickson Is Conscienceless

We have read the feeble denial by Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, about his plot to create an artificial war between the Presidency and former Bayelsa State Governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva. Dickson is shocked because the good people of Bayelsa State alerted Sylva. Our Wednesday statement was clear and direct: Dickson seeks to create a wedge between Sylva and the Presidency through a fake news campaign

We have now foiled that desperate, demonic and criminal plan. We thank the good people of Bayelsa State for standing with Sylva and the APC, for standing for truth and integrity, and for standing against those who think governance is about propaganda and psychological warfare.

The issue here is not about Sylva but a campaign of fake news to undermine the Presidency. The purpose for Dickson, of course, is to bolster the faltering fortunes of his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and in the country

Dickson has no fear of God. He therefore thinks it is man rather than God that determines another man’s fate. Hence he speaks of someone’s “lifeline in politics” and “the state of mood of his political masters”. If he does not know, Dickson needs to be reminded that the prevailing national mood, today, is the presidential elections scheduled for the next few weeks.

Dickson speaks of conscience, but conscience is when you pay civil servants their salaries promptly, conscience is when you don't attack a courthouse like a thug, conscience is when you don't elevate violence to the status of a government policy, conscience is when you don't impoverish a once thriving people and state, conscience is when you don't fail abysmally at even basic levels of governance, conscience is when you don't become a nightmare for those you are supposed to govern and conscience is when you don't tell low level lies.

Dickson has no conscience, and that obvious absence of conscience, sadly, comes very naturally to him. He has ruled Bayelsa State for almost eight years and he is still obsessing over Sylva, he is still blaming Sylva for his many monumental failures, he is still blaming Sylva for his inability to comprehend the mathematics of good governance after all these years

We are glad Dickson has denied he is not going to be involved in this mischief. This is good for the people of Bayelsa State, the polity and the country

We will now watch and see if Dickson will keep to his words and refrain from the planned hatchet job. We know Dickson as a man with an established notoriety for mischief. He is not known to be a man of honour. Nor is he a man of conscience.

Dickson survives on the politics of blackmail, petty mudslinging, propaganda and fake news. The bright news for the people of Bayelsa State, and Nigeria, is that he has exposed how alien he is to credibility.

JULIUS BOKORU

Media Assistant to Chief Timipre Sylva

January 10, 2019