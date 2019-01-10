Train Derails At Mangoro, Lagos . Many Trapped, Casualties Unknown [Photos]

A train has just derailed at Mangoro bus stop, Agege, bus stop, leaving many trapped in the early hours of Thursday, January 10, 2019, with casualty figures yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this story.

Social media users say traffic along the Ikeja-Along—Iyana Ipaja axis has come to a standstill during the rush hour regular commute.

A coach or two have been photographed crashing off the track into the neighbourhood beside it, with initial reports suggesting that the derailment may have hit a few persons. Pulse is unable to verify this bit of information at the moment.

Train derailment in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic nerve center, is quite common. On November 16, 2017, a train derailed around the Abattoir area of Agege, injuring many and leaving scores dead.

On July 20, 2018, a train rammed into a Danfo bus that had suddenly gotten in the way, killing at least nine persons.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is bedeviled by crumbling transport infrastructure in inner cities and across states.

Most of the tracks and trains crisscrossing the Nigerian landscape are decaying and have barely been maintained since the ‘60s.

The President Buhari administration is focusing on revamping Nigeria’s accident prone, outdated rail transportation system.