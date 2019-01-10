Pastor nabbed for impregnating teenager in Ondo

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, on Wednesday, said it had arrested a man, identified as Josiah Akinsuyi, for allegedly impregnating a 16-year-old girl (name withheld).

According to the command, the suspect claimed to be a pastor of a Christ Apostolic Church in Akure, the state capital.

The state Commandant, NSCDC, Mr Pedro Awili, while parading the suspect at the headquarters of the command in Akure, said the victim's father reported the case after the teenager had confessed to him that she was four months pregnant.

According to the NSCDC boss, a test conducted on the victim confirmed that she was indeed pregnant.

The commandant explained that the victim's family and the suspect were neighbours at Abusoro in the Ijoka area of Akure, adding that the suspect took over from one Sunday Babatunde, who allegedly had earlier been sleeping with the teenager.

Awili said, “Our investigation revealed that the pastor had carnal knowledge of the girl three times and we have carried out a test, which proved that the girl was four months pregnant.

“Investigation also revealed that the elder sister of the girl had something to do with the pastor, because the first time he wanted to have carnal knowledge of the victim, she did not cooperate and she informed her sister about it. The sister allegedly advised her to cooperate with the pastor.

“One of the times the pastor slept with her was in the classroom of the school owned by his wife. Though the pastor denied having intercourse with the girl, I did not expect him to accept the accusation just like that.

“The girl also confessed to us that the pastor had earlier promised to give her N50,000, but he failed; may be because he did not redeem his promise and he was no longer paying her attention, that was why the girl opened up to her father.”

The victim was said to have been transferred to the correction centre of the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

However, the suspect declined comments on the matter, saying he would not talk until he saw the victim.

PUNCH