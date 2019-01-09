TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Press Statement

Nigerian Army Has Not Closed Maiduguri-damaturu Road

By The Nigerian Army

Our attention has been drawn to rumours that the Nigerian Army has closed Maiduguri-Damaturu road. This is not true. What is happening is an ongoing clearance and snap checks operations in the general area required to clear suspected Boko Haram terrorists along that road. The clearance operation is ultimately for the safety and security of motorists and other road users.

Colonel Onyena Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations , Operatio Lafiya Diole, Theater Command Headquarters Maiduguri said Wednesday in a statement that members of the public are please advised to cooperate and bear with the troops as they carry out these duties.


