12 minutes ago

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Of State, Khadija Ibrahim Resigns

By The Nigerian Voice

Mrs Khadija Ibrahim, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has turned in her resignation for the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ibrahim is resigning from her ministerial position to contest the February 16 House of Representatives election in her home-state, Yobe.

She will join others in a race to contest for the Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani Federal Constituency seat in Your State.

Ibrahim, who is wife to former Governor Bukar Abba-Ibrahim of Yobe State, had, last year contested against and defeated her son-in law, Mohammed Bukar-Ibrahim, to pick the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in October 2018.


