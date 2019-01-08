Uthman Abubakar, The Detained Daily Trust Journalist Released By The Military

The detained Maiduguri Bureau Chief of Daily Trust, Uthman Abubakar, has been released by the military authorities who detained him since Sunday afternoon.

The Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust, Mannir Dan-Ali, announced the release shortly after speaking to the editor who was brought back to the Maiduguri office by an unnamed Major who handed him over to a Security officer at the office.

Uthman who maintains that he was courteously treated, however, said his mobile phones and laptop are still with the military. They told him that they need time to finish the forensic checks they are carrying out on the equipment.