The Unbeatable And Record Breaking Achievements Of Inspector General Of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris since his appointment as IGP has been able to manage the herculean responsibility of overseeing some 1300 Police stations, 370,800 men and women, 36 State Commands, 12 Zones and 7 Administrative organs with effortless excellence as though he was born for the job. However the Police plans to increase the workforce to 650,000 in the nearest future.

He is the first Inspector General of Police in Nigeria’s history to publicly declare his assets. He has received commendation from the Code of Conduct Bureau for complying with the Asset Declaration Regulations.

IGP Ibrahim Idris served credibly in the United Nations for eight years. Making him foremost Police Officer in Nigeria with wealth of experience and polished policing with utmost credibility. When a coalition of civil society of Nigeria fighting against corruption paid a courtesy visit to the IGP, Ibrahim Idris on December 9, 2016 to mark the United Nations Anti-Corruption Day, the IGP said and I quote “In United Nations, you declare your assets on yearly basis, so throughout my 8 years in United Nations, I declared my assets. So I did not hesitate to declare my asset when I was appointed and confirmed as substantive Inspector General of Police.”

IGP Ibrahim Idris was selected from among the eligible senior police officers because he was the only one who passed the integrity test secretly conducted by the Presidency and ever since his appointment two year ago, he has completely repositioned the Force to arguably the most efficient police force in our recent history.

IGP Ibrahim Idris launched a move of “Change Begins with Me” in all the Police Command across the country. Making training of all Police personnel his priority. The Nigeria Police personnel have received training on Human Rights and Police-Citizens Relations, Anti Corruption within and without the Police Force and several other trainings in the 12 Zones of Police Command.

IGP Ibrahim Idris by instrument of witty and well polished Policing has brought one of the world’s most notorious kidnappers to his kneels and his reign to an end, Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike, popularly known as Evans. In February 2017, the IGP Special Squad freed, Professor Peter Breunig, a German Archaeologist kidnapped by bandits in Southern Kaduna and his associate, Johannes Buringer in what was a major success in the fight against kidnapping. The Police also secured the release of Major General Alfred Nelson, the Deputy High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Nigeria who was kidnapped by men of the underworld. The capture and killing of armed robbery kingpin, Henry Chibueze who terrorised the South East region of the country from his den in Imo State is another landslide achievement of the IGP

IGP Ibrahim Idris provided security cover for air travelers to and from Kaduna, during the temporary closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. He deployed 350 policemen to ensure security of passengers along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway and aerial surveillance by police helicopters which assisted in checking criminal activities in the area during the period.

He ensured that police checkpoints scattered across the country are taken down. This order has since taken effect and has affected all the States except Checkpoints within States where extraordinary measures are still in place in response to attacks blamed on the Boko Haram sects, recurring herdsmen/famers clashes or the menace of kidnapping. This he did to put decency and order to national policing, Regular patrols by well-motivated police personnel have effectively replaced these checkpoints.

The lawlessness of detaining suspects in the Police cell without charge for more than 24 hours has been discontinued while the law on detention of persons is currently being strictly applied; these also accrue to the IGP Idris.

Another thought provoking achievement of this great IGP is the leading role he is playing to establish inter-agency cooperation to make Nigeria more safe and secure. He has strengthened the relationship between the Police Force and other sister security agencies through courtesy visits to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Chief of Air Staff (CAS), the Comptroller General of Customs, Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other relevant organizations.

Moreover, the Inspector General has established the Eminent Persons Group across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT with a view to engaging all relevant stakeholders; traditional rulers, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Market Women Association, National Union of Road Transport (NURTW) and many others to make inputs into how society can become safer and more secure.

The IGP Idris is the first Inspector General of Police to create the stage for mutuality/ cordiality between the police and civil society through his program “Civil Society interface with IGP”, the first meeting took place on the 20th of February 2017 in Ikeja of Lagos. “We are building a new Police that is owned by Nigerians. We want a new strategy that will define policing from a different paradigm. It’s a challenge, but we are up to the task” Ibrahim Idris said.

Consequent upon this meeting the IGP has introduced continual training of officers on Human Rights, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Anti-corruption to enhance the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force, this is periodically done across the 12 Police Zonal Command in Nigeria, the first was held simultaneously across the 12 commands on the 19th – 21st October 2016 and Abia State on the 12th – 14th March 2018 among others.

The IGP as a trained, polished and intelligent Police Officer held on to the value of on the job training he became the first ever IGP in Nigeria to introduce Police Security Summit periodically in various region of Nigeria. 4th August 2017, Lagos State for South West, themed: Providing Strategic Solutions Emergent Security Challenges, the Essentials of Synergy Among Security Agencies And the Civil Populace. 3rd October 2017, Akwa ibom State for South South. Theme: Insecurity: Socio-Economic Impacts And Conflicts’ Resolution Perspective. 8th February 2018, Kaduna for Northern zone, theme: Nation Building: Security Challenges And The Need For Inclusive Approach. South East Summit will be held on the 5th of July 2018.

The recent Stakeholders summit themed "Election Security: Collaboration Between The Nigeria Police And Other Stakeholders Towards The Success Of The 2019 General Elections" was huge success on the part of the Inspector General of Police.

IGP Ibrahim Idris has successful conducted both Governorship/Re-run National Assembly elections namely:

· Edo State Governorship election held on 28/09/2016

· Ondo State Governorship election held on 26/11/2016

· Re-runs National Assembly election in Imo and Kogi 23/07/2016

· Rivers States Re-runs National Assembly election 10/12/2016

· Anambra State Governorship election held on 18/11/2017

· Anambra Central Senatorial Re-run election held on 13/01/2018

· Ekiti State Gubernatorial Election held on 14th July, 2018

· Osun State Gubernatorial Election held on September 22, 2018.

Prosecution of Electoral Offenders; During the 10th of December, 2016 Rivers State Re-run National Assembly Election, Six (6) Police Officers who violated the Electoral Act 2010 (As Amended) were tried, found guilty and dismissed from the Force while twenty three (23) INEC Staff were arraigned in court and undergoing prosecution. ₦114,000,000 Million Naira recovered from the INEC Staff was deposited in Federal Government Treasury as exhibit.

IGP Ibrahim Idris is not oblivious to the loyalty of his officers and men, consequently he has placed high premium on their Welfare as a way of encouraging them to do more. Already, Housing and Mortgage projects have commenced in many States through PPP arrangements for the construction of affordable Mass Housing for the officers and men of the Force. Unlike in the past when policemen went on strike over their entitlements, officers now get their salaries and allowances as and when due through the introduction of IPPIS.

The Police Trust Fund Bill and Police Mortgage Bank is a brain child of the IGP Ibrahim Idris kpotun.

Ibrahim Idris as a gender friendly Police officer, he has ensured the posting of Female Officers in Command Positions in States and it is boosting the morale of female Police officers.

IGP Ibrahim Idris is the only Inspector General of Police that operates Open Door Policy; I have not seen any Inspector General of Police that has received different groups across the country on courtesy like. The unbiased investigation and detaining of both past and sitting corrupt senior government officials without fear nor sentiment in is so commendable

These meritorious works have not gone unnoticed on the international scene. In 2017, an International recognition came the way of the IGP, with his election, by African Police Chiefs as the Vice Chairman of the Regional Police body.

IGP IBrahim Idris in his keynote address on Tuesday January 30th 2018 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during the 9th General Assembly of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, said his “successes” in the Police was because of a Code of Conduct for Police Officers, which he said he successfully “institutionalised”.

The code is otherwise called ‘Our Creed’, IGP. Idris said. “This code of conduct for police officers has succeeded in eliminating all forms of illegal and unlawful conducts that are not in conformity with the principles of democratic policing…” The IGP Idris also said

The unbeatable and record breaking achievements of Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris no doubt, is a strong yardstick to tenure elongation in office.

Adewole Kehinde is a Journalist and Public Affair Analyst based in Abuja. E-mail: [email protected]