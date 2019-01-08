Nigerian Air Force Bid Farewell To Helicopter Crash Officers (photos)

It was a sad day for the Nigeria Air Force as they laid to rest the five crew members who died in the MI-35 helicopter crash while providing close air support for the ground troops from the 145 Battalion, Damasak in Borno State.

The funeral ceremony took place at the National Military Cemetery Abuja.

The five crew members who lost there lives in the Mi-35M Helicopter crash on the 2nd January, 2019 were: Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob (Pilot in Command), Flight Lieutenant Kaltho Paul Kilyofas (Co-Pilot), Sergeant Auwal Ibrahim (Flight Technician), Lance Corporal Adamu Nura (Gunner) and Aircraftman Meshack Ishmael (Gunner).