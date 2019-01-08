Boko Haram Kill One Soldier, Two Civilians in Maiduguri

As military repel attcaks by Boko Haram insurgents in Damasak in Borno state and Buni Gari in Yobe state, the Boko Haram insurgents have continued to attack towns and villages on daily basis.

Apart from the Damasak and Buni Gari last Sunday evening, the terrorista on Monday night, launched another attack on Auno village, 25 kilometers away from Maiduguri along Damaturu - Maiduguri highway that links Kano and Kaduna killing a soldier while the residents flee on sighting the vehicle and scores of the Boko Haram making entrance into the Auno town.

Similarly, on the same.night, another group of Boko Haram Insurgents Monday night, around 10 pm, invaded Sajeri - outskirts of Maiduguri city and attacked the Chief Imam of Sajeri, Malam Ali shooting him to death while reading Quran with his rosary hanged to his rigjt hand.

The boko Haram Insurgents also attacked another person, one Dan Fulani with Cutlass on his head matcheting him to dead and one other person, a student of the Chief Imam who is presently in critical condition though responding to treatment from the Cutlass wounds he sustained in the hands of the BHTs

The Chief Imam and Dan Fulani have since been buried on Tuesday around 10 am according to Muslim burial rites.

The BHTs also set about 20 houses of fleeing villagers ablaze. Some residents of the area have ran for safety throughout the night relocating to their friends and relations in neigjbourhoods within the metropolis.

The Crack Unit of the NPF officials were at the scene on Tuesday morning to assess the situation on ground.

An eye witness, Baa Kolo said " Yes. BHT attack Sajeri area of Maiduguri where they killed 3 people and burnt down many houses".

"The incident happened around 2242hrs. People actually flee before the arrival of security agencies. However, some people are alredy going back to their houses.

In Auno, a resident , Mala kaumi said", We were just sttting and watching television when we heard gunshots and Allah Akbar. We started running to unknown destination while few others remained indoors and unaccounted for till this morning Tuesday