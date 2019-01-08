TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

32 minutes ago | General News

New minimum wage: Osun Workers join NLC nationwide protest 

By Olawale Adewale, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo 

Workers in Osun State today joined the nationwide protest on new minimum wage as directed by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The protest was meant to pressurise government to approve and implement the new minimum wage.

The workers in the state thronged the streets of Osogbo, capital of Osun State and demanded the approval of the new minimum wage.

He expressed worry over the delay in the approval of the new minimum wage for workers.

The Chairman of Osun NLC, Comrade Jacob Adekola led the protest which took place at the popular Olaiya junction in Osogbo.


