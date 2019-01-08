TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

President Buhari Nominates Modibbo Tukur As Director, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit

By The Presidency
In accordance with the provision of Section 5(1) of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Modibbo Hamman Tukur as a Director of the Unit.

This was contained in a letter dated January 7, 2019 to the Senate President seeking the confirmation of the nominee by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

Tukur, from Adamama State, is a holder of Master of Science (MSc) degree in International Business.

He is currently an Assistant Director in the NFIU, and has vast international experience in illegal assets recovery.

FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
January 7, 2019


