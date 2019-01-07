Federal High Court Judgement Not Strange, Says Senator Uchendu

The senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Andrew Uchendu, says the recent judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, in the 2019 general election, was not strange to him or other members of the party.

Uchendu, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday, stated that the only new thing was the affirmation by the court that Senator Magnus Abe's parallel primary election was not conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

According to the federal lawmaker, "I have been briefed by our lawyers on the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt today, and its implication on all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming elections.

"From all accounts, these issues have been in the public domain for a long time now, and there is nothing strangely new in the ruling of the Federal High Court.

"The only new development is that Senator Magnus Abe's purported direct primary election was not supervised by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, as affirmed by the court, hence it remains illegal and invalid.

"Since it is now very clear that only the names of the candidates that emerged from the indirect primaries supervised by the NWC of the party were transmitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rivers APC will not rest on its oars until elections are held and victory is achieved."

Uchendu further stated that in addition to many other appeals that were pending before various courts, APC in the state would still appeal the current ruling.

"I therefore call on all party faithful and my suppoters in the state to remain focused and calm because we are set for the 2019 general election," the federal lawmaker declared.

Solomon Okocha

Media Aide to Senator Andrew Uchendu

Rivers East Senatorial District

January 7, 2109