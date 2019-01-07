Cppm Condemns Military Takeover & Demands Immediate Restoration Ofdemocratic Structures In Gabon

A civil society organization in Nigeria, the Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM) has condemned in the strongest terms, the reported military takeover of government and dissolution of democratic structures in Gabon today 7th January, 2019 by a group of ill advised and misadventurous soldiers.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Nigeria, by its National Coordinator Nelson Ekujumi, the group described the toppling of elected democratic structures in Gabon by the coupists as misguided, reckless, provocative irresponsible, barbaric, violation of the democratic rights of the people of Gabon and treasonable felony which must not be allowed to stand.

According to CPPM, "We call on African Union (AU) and demand not only a restoration of the democratic structures in Gabon, but also that the law must be allowed to take its course in dealing with the errant coupists, to serve as a lesson that forceful takeover of government is an abberation and illegality"

CPPM called on the African Union to immediately rise to the ocassion against this brazen assault on democracy in the continent by sending a clear message to the misguided coupists to immediately return to the barracks and allow the democratic institutions put in place by the people of Gabon to function effectively as established by law and be made to face the consequences of this treasonable act.

The organization also called on the military in Gabon to immediately distance itself from this act of treason by some of its personnel who have violated the law of Gabon by this military takeover and brought the image of Gabon to international opprobrium.

CPPM, admonished the peace loving people of Gabon to remain calm and peaceful in the face of this unprovoked assault of their democratic rights by the coupists as we expect them to see reason, return to the barracks and submit themselves to legally constituted authority immediately.

Long live Africa

Long live Democracy

Nelson Ekujumi,

National Coordinator.