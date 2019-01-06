TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News

Armed military officials invade Daily Trust office

By The Nigerian Voice
Armed military officials today invaded Daily Trust regional office in Maiduguri.

They arrested the regional editor, Uthman Abubakar and a reporter Ibrahim Sawab.

It is not clear why they took the action but it may be connected with the lead story of Daily Trust on Sunday on military operation in the North East.

The Editor in Chief of Daily Trust, Malam Dan Alli confirmed the incident.

The military men also shut the gate of the Daily Trust Maiduguri regional office.


Everyday is a living day but once a dead.
By: Ezekiel Moses

