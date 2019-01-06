Terror still knocks on our doors three and half years after

That we still live in fear of the unknown after three and half years into the tail end of this administration is unbelievable calling to mind the mind-boggling promises that were made by the man at the helm in the build-up to 2015 presidential election.

Today it is no longer news the battle to defeat the unrepentant death merchants is far from being won as attacks continue with undiminished intensity.

There have been spurious claims that the unrepentant butchers have been degraded which is yet to impact positively on the lives of the inhabitants of the region. A pointer to this fact is the mass exodus of the youth from that region to the southern part of the country to escape possible conscription by the dreaded Islamic sect.

You will all agree with me that many lives have been lost to the lethal activities of Abubakar Shekau and his men amid claims and counter-caims of defeat by the Nigerian military.

We are all awoken to the fact today that the terror network in Nigeria far from shrinking has expanded with more pledging allegiance to Boko Haram.

If the truth must be told judging by the cards on the table there is nothing on the ground to show the battle has been won following the deadly attacks that have been launched on military bases across the region.

There and half years on, the drums of terror still haunt Nigerians in that part of the country with absolute dread after mind-boggling promises to defeat the unrepentant death merchants within six months!

Is he not a sheep that talks? Could anyone convince me to the contrary?

Iyoha John Darlington is Edo State governorship candidate designate Peoples Party of Nigeria