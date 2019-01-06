BUA, CBMI sign contract to build New 3million MTPA Kalambaina Cement Plant in Sokoto....

… set to increase production capacity to 11million MTPA by 2020

Lagos,Nigeria: Less than one week after the listing of shares from the almost $1 billion Merger between BUA Kalambaina Cement Company and Cement Company of Northern Nigeria where it also assumed majority stakes in the enlarged company,BUA Group has announced that it has signed another contract with world’s renowned cement manufacturing company, CBMI, for the construction of a new 3million metric tonnes per annum Kalambaina Cement Line 2 inSokoto State,North West Nigeria.

This comes barely 90 days after the completion of another 3million MTPA BUA Obu Cement line 2 in Okpella, Edo State,Southern Nigeria and 7 months after the commissioning of its 1.5million MTPA Kalambaina Cement Plant line 1 in Sokoto state thus bringing BUACement’s total installed capacity to 11million MTPA by the time the new project Is completed.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony for the plant in Sokoto State, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman/CEO, BUA Group and Chairman of CCNN, disclosed that the construction of the new 3million mtpakalambainaline was in line with BUA Cement’sstrategic midterm expansion programme. According to Abdul Samad, the Nigerian market is still greatly underserved and with the projected growth in major infrastructure projects and spending over the next few years, it is important that local manufacturers are able to scale effectively to meet current and projected demand. Rabiu also added that this partnership between BUA andSinoma CBMI is not the first as theywere responsible for constructing the first BUA Kalambainaplantin SokotoState. “We are very confident that Sinoma CBMI possesses the necessary technical expertise given their track records in deploying cement plants across the world.” Mr. Tong Laigou, Chairman of CBMI, signed on behalf of CBMI construction.

R-L:Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of both BUA Group and CCNN and Mr. Tong Laigou, President CBMI during the signing ceremony for the construction of a new 3million MTPA BUA Kalambaina (CCNN) line 2 in Sokoto State.

On BUA becoming Nigeria’ssecond largest cement producer by volume, Rabiu said that BUA’s strategic cement expansion programme which focused on key regional and export markets has seen it become the second largest producer of cement by volume in Nigeria this year whilstsolidifying BUA Cement’s leadership positions in the North West, South South and South East Markets of Nigeria. “We will continue to deliver quality products which has earned us the ‘King of Strength and King of Cement’ moniker amongst block makers who form the largest users of cement in Nigeria”

It would be recalled that the Security and Exchange Commission had recently approved the merger of the Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc with BUA’sKalambaina Cement Company Limited of Nigeria that saw the enlarged CCNN become Nigeria’s 12th largest company by market capitalisation.

BUA Group’s current cement assets include the 6million MTPA Obu Cement I & II plants in Okpella, Edo State, the 500,000mtpa Edo Cement Plant, the 1.5million MTPA Kalambaina Cement Plant and the 500,000 Sokoto Cement Plant.The Group also owns over 90% stake in the publicly listed Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc and is widely acclaimed for its high capacity utilisation, efficiency and quality of its products.